These six Redmi devices to not get future MIUI updates
Xiaomi is ending support for these Redmi devices sold in India. These phones will not even receive MIUI updates.
Xiaomi is not known for updating its smartphone quite frequently, and most of its devices have a limited software support cycle. Most devices reach the end of the software support cycle within three years, and in 2022, some of Xiaomi's popular devices from the Redmi lineup completed their journey. Therefore, in the latest updated list of Xiaomi devices to be left forever, some of the popular Redmi devices of 2019 have no software support. However, most of these devices can still be found in use, and those who use these phones should look into upgrading to them.
The updated list of EOS devices now includes some of the most popular Redmi devices. Unfortunately, Xiaomi will not provide the MIUI 13 updates to these devices and the software security patch. Therefore, those concerned about privacy and security should look into upgrading their device to a newer model. Xiaomi is among the few brands with the least number of software updates, even for its high-end devices.
These Redmi devices to not get future MIUI 13 updates
As part of the list, here are all the devices that will not receive any future updates:
Redmi 1
Redmi
1S
Redmi
2
Redmi 2A
Redmi
3
Redmi
3S
Redmi
3X
Redmi
4
Redmi
4X
Redmi
4A
Redmi 5
Redmi
5 Plus
Redmi
5A
Redmi
Note 1
Redmi
Note 1S
Redmi
Note 2
Redmi
Note 2 Pro
Redmi
Note 3
Redmi
Note 4
Redmi
Note 4X
Redmi
Note 5
Redmi
Note 5A
Redmi
Pro
Redmi
6
Redmi
6 Pro
Redmi
6A
Redmi
S2
Redmi
Y2
Redmi
Note 6 Pro
Redmi
go
Redmi
Note 7
Redmi
Note 7S
Redmi
Note 7 Pro
Redmi
K20
Redmi
7
Redmi
Y3
Mi
1
Mi
2
Mi
2A
Mi
3
Mi
4
Mi
4S
Mi
4c
Mi
5
Mi
5s
Mi
5s Plus
Mi
5c
Mi
5X
Mi
6
Mi
6X
Mi
8 SE
Mi
Note
Mi
Note 2
Mi
Note 3
Mi
Note Pro
MIX
MIX
2
Mi
MAX
Mi
MAX 2
Mi
A1
Mi
A2
Mi
A2 Lite
Mi
Pad
Mi
Pad 2
Mi
Pad 3
Mi
Pad 4
Mi
Pad 4 Plus
Mi
MAX 3
Mi
8 Lite
MIX
2S
Mi
MIX 2S
Mi
8 Explorer Edition
MIX
3
Mi
MIX 3
Mi
8 UD
Mi
9 SE
Mi
PLAY
In this list, the Redmi K20 belongs to the premium range of Redmi devices and was essentially the same as the Redmi K20 Pro except for the chipset. Surprisingly, the Redmi K20 Pro is not part of this list, considering that the phone was launched alongside the standard variant. The K20 Pro was Xiaomi's flagship in India in 2019 and was replaced by the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G in 2020.
Some other Xiaomi devices that have been removed from software support include Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6a, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 2 Pro,Redmi Note 2,Redmi Note 1S,Redmi Note 1,Redmi 5 Plus,Redmi 5A,Redmi 5,Redmi 4A,Redmi 4X,Redmi 4,Redmi 3X,Redmi 3S,Redmi 3,Redmi 2A,Redmi 2,Redmi 1S , Redmi 1, Redmi S2 and Redmi Y2.