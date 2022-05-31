This iPad Mini 6 case offers MagSafe-like charging powers

If you want convenient MagSafe-style charging on an iPad Mini, Pitaka's latest case is here. The new $79 MagEZ Case Pro for the sixth-generation iPad Mini (also known as iPad Mini 6) has magnetic points on the back that pass power through the iPad's USB-C port when used with the included pad. Or you can use it with the $129 MagEZ charging stand, which raises the tablet and provides a second Qi charging point on its dock for a phone or headphones.



There are some drawbacks to this approach. Pitaka's case doesn't use the built-in magnets on the back of the iPad Mini and blocks access to the USB-C port, leaving you with the magnetic pad as the only way to charge the device. Forget about transferring data over a wired connection while the case is also on. The case is hard rubber with a carbon-fiber-like weave pattern, which should protect against most average drops, but it's not the toughest I've seen. It also doesn't cover the screen like Apple's folio cases, so you'll probably want to pair it with a screen protector.

On the plus side, the case lets you charge the Apple Pencil on the right side, and there's a little accessory that grips the Pencil and holds it in place better when you toss the iPad in a bag.

Those drawbacks aside, the MagEZ certainly lives up to the easy part of its name, as charging only requires placing the case near the base and letting the magnets do their thing. The magnetic attraction is strong, and the stand will easily hold the iPad in landscape or portrait orientation. (The frame also tilts but has no height adjustment.)

Neither the case nor the stand comes with a charging brick, and Pitaka recommends at least a 45W USB-C Power Delivery brick if you want to charge the iPad and a phone at full speed at the same time on the stand. (The dock supports 7.5W charging with iPhone or up to 15W charging with other Qi devices.)