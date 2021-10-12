This Regular WhatsApp Issue is to be Resolved Soon

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a useful new feature that will allow users to control and manage the size of their backups, according to a new feature leak. This is one of the biggest problems that WhatsApp users have faced and the solution was quite inflexible, leading users to give up their cherished memories by deleting messages, photos, and more. This is the second backup-related feature currently in development by the popular encrypted messenger, which recently began beta testing encrypted cloud backups for some users.



The new WhatsApp feature, which is currently being developed by Facebook-owned encrypted messaging service, was spotted by feature leaker WABetaInfo. In the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (version 2.21.21.7 beta) a new feature called "Manage backup size" has been found that allows users to control their backups that are uploaded to the cloud.

To understand why WhatsApp is working on this feature, it is important to note that WhatsApp backups can get extremely large over time, as more messages and attachments are received. Over the years, many users have several gigabytes of WhatsApp backup data, and a portion of these chats and attachments are uploaded to Google Drive or iCloud every night.

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a user should be able to "exclude" certain categories of media from the chat backup, such as photos, audio, videos, documents and "other media", to reduce the size of the copy of security. WABetaInfo also speculates that one of the reasons WhatsApp is working on this feature is that unlimited Google Drive storage for WhatsApp backups could probably be limited in the future. WABetaInfo points to the recent closure of unlimited free storage in Google Photos, but it is important to note that there has been no communication on this at the time of publishing this article.

WhatsApp has been working on various privacy-preserving features recently, including the ability to hide various parts of one's profile from specific contacts and end-to-end encryption for backups stored in the cloud. The latter was recently introduced in recent beta versions, while the privacy features of the profile are currently being developed. It remains to be seen if WhatsApp's "Manage Backup Size" feature reaches users in its current form or receives further enhancements before the company implements it.



