Threads now allow users to edit posts and send voice threads

Meta's X-rival (formerly Twitter) social media platform called Threads has been regularly adding new features to the platform. Recently, the company added a web client and functionality to search for posts using keywords to the platform. And just a few hours ago, it received two major new features. The Instagram-powered platform has now added the feature to edit and add audio posts called Voice Threads. Interestingly, the editing feature is free, unlike X, which offers it only to X Blue subscribers who pay a monthly fee of $7.99.



The feature update was provided by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, in a Threads post, where he said: “Rolling out two new features for Threads this week. You can edit a thread for up to five minutes after posting it and share your thoughts using a voice thread. Try it out and let me know what you think”.

Threads new features

The post-editing feature will work the same as it currently does on X. Once you make a post, you can edit it for up to five minutes. Once edited, there will be a unique mark in the post's top right corner, indicating that it has been edited. However, there is a difference between the Threads feature and X. Threads does not currently offer edit history. For those who don't know, it is a single window where users can see the changes made to the post. Additionally, the company must work to add editing history, The Verge quoted Meta spokesperson Christine Pai.

Voice Threads is another cool feature. You can access it in the same place where you usually write posts. You will now see a microphone icon next to the photos icon. Tap it, and a window will open with a huge red circle. Tap on it and say what you want, lift your finger and stop recording.

Threads also add live captions to your voice posts; the text will also appear when they're posted. While it wasn't explicitly mentioned, I tested the feature and found that it only supports English and Spanish as languages for now. There could be more languages, but Hindi is not one of them.