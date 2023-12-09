Threads Unleash Hashtags with a Unique Twist

Since the inception of Threads, the text-based social media platform powered by Instagram to compete with X (formerly Twitter), users have expressed a desire for specific features. The first, the ability to search keywords for topics of interest and view related posts, was implemented just a week ago. The second, hashtags, has now been incorporated into Threads, allowing users to categorize their posts under specific topics to enhance discoverability. However, Threads has added a distinctive element to traditional hashtags. Explore the details of the Threads hashtags feature below:



On December 8, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, posted on Threads, “Threads Update: The ability to tag a topic on your post is now rolling out globally so you can categorize your posts and make it easier for others to find and join in on the conversation. Try it out and let us know your feedback”.

Threads unleashes hashtags

Threads refer to them as 'tags,' distinguishing them from conventional hashtags in certain aspects. While hashtags serve as a means to associate a topic with a post, increasing its visibility on the topics page and facilitating post searches, Threads tags offer additional features.

Tags can encompass either a single word or a phrase, even allowing spaces. Unlike traditional hashtags like #NewFeaturesInThreads, you can simply write 'new features in Threads' with spaces. Additionally, Threads tags permit the use of special characters, providing flexibility not found in hashtags. Furthermore, emojis can also function as tags, offering users added convenience and creative expression.