Throwback 2022: What Indians searched for most on Google in 2022

Google India has released this year's 'Year in Search' list showing the top trends in Google Search over the past 12 months. Google created several categories with keywords like top searches, how to, what is, movies, near me, and sporting events. The IPL (Indian Premier League) was the most searched or searched keyword on Google in 2022, followed by Cowin, FIFA World Cup, Asian Cup and ICC T20 World Cup.



In the What is category, Indians searched intensively for 'what is the Agneepath scheme', which the government proposed in early 2022 for new army recruits. This is followed by NFT, NATO, PFI and the square root of 4. For India, 2022 was another landmark year as more Indians received COVID-19 boosters and vaccinations. Naturally, users intensively searched for 'how to download vaccine certificate' in the search engine.



In the 'how to' list, other trending searches with this keyword include: how to download PTRC challan, drink porn star martini, e-shram card, and stop motions during pregnancy. Similarly, the best movies on Google India in 2022 are Brahmastra, KGF Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, RRR, and Kantara. With the search term 'near me', users search for the covid vaccine near me, followed by 'swimming pool near me', 'water park near me', 'movies near me' and, 'food restaurants near me', 'carry open now near me'.



In the news category, the disappearance of singer Lata Mangeshkar and Sidhu Moose Wala rocked Google Search. Other current news topics in India include the Russia-Ukraine war, UP elections, and Covid-19 cases. The top personalities at Google India in 2022 are BJP leader Nupur Sharma, Indian President Droupadi Murmu, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, fugitive businessman Lalit Modi and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen.



Lastly, the most searched recipes on Google India in 2022 include Paneer pasanda, modak, sex on the beach, chicken soup and malai kofta.