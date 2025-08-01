Tim Cook Reaffirms Apple’s AI Ambitions: “Difficult to See a World Without iPhone”

Apple CEO Tim Cook has doubled down on the company’s ambitious plans in artificial intelligence, assuring investors and customers alike that Apple is fully committed to shaping the AI-powered future. Speaking during the company’s Q3 2025 earnings call, Cook described AI as one of the most transformative technologies of our era, adding that Apple is investing heavily in it, both in terms of resources and staffing.

“We see AI as one of the most profound technologies of our lifetime. We are embedding it across our devices and platforms and across the company. We are also significantly growing our investments,” Cook stated. He emphasized that Apple’s approach to AI remains rooted in its long-standing philosophy—making cutting-edge technologies accessible and easy to use for everyone.

While rivals like Microsoft, Meta, and Google have been faster in releasing consumer-facing AI tools, Apple has faced criticism for trailing behind in the generative AI race. One such delay has been the much-hyped AI-powered Siri update, which is now postponed to 2026. Despite this, Cook defended Apple’s slower pace, stating, “Rushing out the wrong features or the wrong products just to be first would be a mistake.”

Instead, Apple is taking a more measured and quality-driven path. Cook revealed that the company has reassigned more team members to work on AI projects and is fully channeling its energy into this technological pivot. “We have a great, great team and we’re putting all of our energy behind it,” he noted.

Although Apple’s capital expenditure this year has seen an upward trend, the company continues to rely on third-party partners for some infrastructure needs, which has tempered the increase. Cook also mentioned that Apple had completed seven strategic acquisitions in 2025, calling them modest in size but meaningful in their long-term value. “None was huge,” he explained, “but we are making acquisitions at the rate of one every several weeks.”

More than 20 new AI-powered features have already been introduced under the “Apple Intelligence” banner. These include enhancements like Visual Intelligence, a Writing Assistant, and a Cleanup tool. Looking ahead, Apple plans to roll out live translation and an AI workout companion before year-end.

As discussions around emerging AI hardware like AR glasses intensify—especially with Meta promoting its own version—Cook was asked whether these new gadgets could displace the iPhone. His response was clear: “It’s difficult to see a world where iPhones aren’t living in it.” However, he acknowledged that Apple is exploring complementary AI devices that may enhance, rather than replace, the iPhone experience.

When pressed about which AI technologies Apple sees as commoditized, Cook declined to reveal details, saying, “That would give away part of our strategy.”

While the broader scope of Apple’s AI future remains under wraps, all eyes are now on the upcoming iPhone 17 series, expected to launch next month. Among the models, the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever—marking yet another design milestone as Apple integrates AI deeper into its product line.



