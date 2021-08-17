Tinder to make its ID Verification option accessible to all users

On Monday, Tinder said that it will make its identity verification feature available to all members around the world "in the coming quarters," according to a press release. The feature will allow users to verify their identities by uploading documentation; In Japan, where the feature has been active since 2019, a passport or license is generally used, but that can vary from place to place.



The company said it will take into consideration expert recommendations and feedback from Tinder members on what documents would be used in each country, as well as local laws and regulations while implementing the feature. Tinder says it will use comments to ensure the process is inclusive and "respectful of privacy."

Rory Kozoll, Director of Trust & Safety Products at Tinder, said the company is taking a "test-and-learn" approach to the ID verification launch. "We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with," Kozoll said in a statement. Identity verification will initially be voluntary, except as required by local law, and Tinder recognizes that some users may not want to share their identities online.

"We know that in many parts of the world and within traditionally marginalized communities, people might have compelling reasons that they can't or don't want to share their real-world identity with an online platform," said Tracey Breeden, vice president of safety and social advocacy at Tinder parent company Match Group. "Creating a truly equitable solution for ID Verification is a challenging, but critical safety project and we are looking to our communities as well as experts to help inform our approach."

Tinder has continued to add security-focused features to its app; last year it added a photo verification system that adds a blue check mark to users' dating profiles. And in March, Match Group announced an investment in background check firm Garbo and said it would make the technology available to Tinder users, although it has yet to do so.

