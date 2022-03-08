Today is the launch date for the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in India. The SpecificationsToday is the launch date for the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in India on Tuesday, March 8). The event will be broadcast live on the company's social media outlets. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will debut as a replacement to the Galaxy F22 that was unveiled last year. The upcoming Samsung phone will include a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, and support for 25W rapid charging.

An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC will also be included in the smartphone. According to the teasers so far, it will be available in two colour variants and will have a matte surface.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launch in India Livestream the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in India will be broadcast live on the official Samsung India YouTube channel. The event will start at 12 p.m. (noon).In India, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G costs Rs (expected)





The price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in India is yet to be released. However, according to a recent report, the phone will be priced under Rs. 20,000.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 was launched in India in July of last year, with a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model. The phone was also available with a 6GB + 128GB storage variant for Rs. 14,499.Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G characteristics are still unknown. Despite this, Flipkart has developed a separate microsite that teases some of the company's important hardware specs. The phone will have a 120Hz full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor. According to the information accessible on Flipkart, it will include a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor as well as an ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree lens for wide-angle photography. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will also include a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, according to Flipkart. The smartphone will be available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colours, with 12-band 5G connectivity. According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will have at least 6GB of RAM and would come pre-installed with Android 12.