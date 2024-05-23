Top 5 Stylish TVs Under ₹35,000 to Elevate Your Living Room

Elevate your living space with a stylish and high-performance TV that not only enhances your entertainment experience but also adds a touch of sophistication to your decor. In today's world, where the TV is often the focal point of the living room, choosing the right one is crucial. We've curated a list of the top 5 stylish TVs under ₹35,000 that promise to uplift your living area with their elegant designs, advanced features, and immersive viewing experiences.

Your living area deserves a TV that not only enhances your entertainment experience but also adds to the overall ambience and style of the space. The LG, Blaupunkt, Xiaomi, Acer, and VU TVs are more than just TVs; they're statement pieces that bring sophistication and innovation to your home. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or simply enjoying your favourite shows, these stylish TVs promise to uplift your living area and provide endless hours of entertainment for you and your family. Choose your favourite and embark on a journey of immersive viewing experiences and stylish living.

1. LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Dark Iron Gray)

LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV boasts a sleek Dark Iron Gray finish that adds a touch of modern elegance to any living space. Its slim profile and minimalistic design seamlessly blend into your decor, while the 4K resolution ensures crystal-clear picture quality. Powered by WebOS, this smart TV offers effortless access to a world of entertainment, making it the perfect centrepiece for movie nights, gaming sessions, or simply relaxing with your favourite shows. Price: ₹ 32,990



2. Blaupunkt 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio

Blaupunkt 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio

Make a bold statement with the Blaupunkt Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV, featuring a sleek design and powerful performance that redefines your viewing experience. Its expansive 55-inch display delivers breathtaking visuals, while Dolby Audio technology ensures immersive sound quality. Running on the Android TV platform, it offers seamless integration with your favourite apps and services, providing endless entertainment possibilities right at your fingertips. Price: ₹ 29,999



3. Xiaomi 50-inch 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV (Black)

Xiaomi 50-inch 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Experience the perfect blend of style and innovation with the Xiaomi 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV, a sleek and sophisticated addition to any modern living room. Its 50-inch 4K display with Dolby Vision technology delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp contrast. As a Smart Google TV, it offers intuitive navigation and access to a vast library of content, while integrated Google Assistant simplifies control with just your voice. With its minimalist design and premium features, it's the epitome of style and functionality. Price: ₹ 32,999



4. Acer 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Black)

Acer 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Immerse yourself in a world of entertainment with the Acer 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV, a sleek and stylish TV that delivers exceptional performance and versatility. Its expansive 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with HDR technology ensures lifelike picture quality with vibrant colours and sharp details. Powered by the Google TV platform, it offers seamless access to a wide range of apps and services, while Dolby Audio enhances the audio experience for a truly cinematic feel. With its elegant design and slim bezels, it's the perfect addition to any modern living space. Price: ₹33,999



5. VU 50-inch 4K Smart LED Google TV (Grey)

VU 50-inch 4K Smart LED Google TV

Add a touch of sophistication to your living area with the VU 4K Smart LED Google TV, a stylish and versatile TV that combines stunning visuals with smart features. Its 50-inch 4K display delivers vibrant colours and deep blacks for an immersive viewing experience. As a Smart Google TV, it offers seamless access to your favourite apps and content, while support for Dolby Vision ensures cinematic picture quality. With its chic grey finish and ultra-slim bezels, it's sure to elevate the aesthetic appeal of any living space. Price: ₹ 32,999

