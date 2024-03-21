Top 5 Travel-Friendly Gadgets for Modern Explorers

In today's fast-paced world, being constantly on the move is a norm for many. Whether for business trips, vacations, or spontaneous adventures, modern explorers need gadgets to keep up with their lifestyles. From staying connected to keeping devices charged and organized, having the right tools can make all the difference. Here is a curated selection of top travel-friendly gadgets that are essential companions for the modern explorer.



Honeywell



Honeywell's Moxie V200 Bluetooth Speaker

Honeywell's Moxie V200 Bluetooth Speaker is an essential companion for explorers seeking seamless connectivity and powerful audio on the go. With Bluetooth v5.0, two speakers can be easily paired for amplified sound with TWS pairing. Its 1200mAh battery ensures 12 hours of uninterrupted music playback and 150 hours of standby time, while a quick 3-hour charge replenishes it for more music enjoyment. It features premium stereo sound from 52mm drivers, an integrated mic for easy calling, and multiple playback options, including quad cable and SD card, which ensures nothing stands between you and your favourite tracks. With water-resistant construction (IPX4), it's versatile and ready for any adventure.



Zebronics



ZebronicsWireless charging pad

Zeb-WCP1001S is a stylish and compact wireless charging pad designed to charge your smartphone effortlessly with wireless charging support. With its sleek design, this charging pad adds a touch of elegance to any space while offering convenient charging capabilities. Equipped with foreign object detection, it ensures efficient power preservation and safety during charging sessions. It supports multiple power levels, including 10W, 7.5W, and 2.5W, and provides flexible charging options to suit your device's needs. Featuring a Type C input interface, the Zeb-WCP1001S offers seamless connectivity for hassle-free charging experiences.



Potronics



Portronics Mobot Clip 360° Mobile Holder with Adjustable Angles

Portronics Mobot Clip is a versatile mobile holder designed for hands-free smartphone use. It securely holds your phone for all activities and is perfect for travel, work, cooking, or exercise. With a stretch of up to 1.7 inches, it clips onto any surface and offers customizable viewing angles with 360° rotation. Compatible with smartphones from 4 to 6.4 inches, it ensures stability and durability, supporting devices up to 400 grams. Its compact, stylish design adds convenience to any environment, ideal for on-the-go lifestyles.



JioTag Bluetooth Tracker



J ioTag Bluetooth Tracker

Introducing the Bluetooth-enabled lost and found tracker - the ultimate solution to never losing your belongings again. With its innovative technology, you can quickly locate lost items and even your phone with a tap on your smartphone. Receive disconnection alerts and pinpoint the last known location of your misplaced item, ensuring quick retrieval. Join the Jio Community Find network to enlist the help of fellow users in locating your lost possessions. Plus, enjoy the added convenience of a free extra battery and lanyard cable included in the box.



Ceptics



CepticsUniversal Travel Adapter