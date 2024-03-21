Live
- Kumaraswamy’s heart surgery successful, to be back in action soon
- Transfer of four DMs: Bengal Govt ignored ECI’s guidelines on postings
- Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers
- Choti Holi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat
- Daily Forex Rates (21-03-2024)
- ECI directs MeitY to immediately stop sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp in view of Model Code of Conduct in force
- Cookers seized in Tumakur
- Adoption of Western Lifestyle Leading to spike in Colon Cancer: Expert
- Suniel Shetty to celebrate Holi with flowers, delicious food
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad
Just In
Top 5 Travel-Friendly Gadgets for Modern Explorers
Here is a curated selection of top travel-friendly gadgets that are essential companions for the modern explorer.
In today's fast-paced world, being constantly on the move is a norm for many. Whether for business trips, vacations, or spontaneous adventures, modern explorers need gadgets to keep up with their lifestyles. From staying connected to keeping devices charged and organized, having the right tools can make all the difference. Here is a curated selection of top travel-friendly gadgets that are essential companions for the modern explorer.
Honeywell
Honeywell's Moxie V200 Bluetooth Speaker is an essential companion for explorers seeking seamless connectivity and powerful audio on the go. With Bluetooth v5.0, two speakers can be easily paired for amplified sound with TWS pairing. Its 1200mAh battery ensures 12 hours of uninterrupted music playback and 150 hours of standby time, while a quick 3-hour charge replenishes it for more music enjoyment. It features premium stereo sound from 52mm drivers, an integrated mic for easy calling, and multiple playback options, including quad cable and SD card, which ensures nothing stands between you and your favourite tracks. With water-resistant construction (IPX4), it's versatile and ready for any adventure.
Zebronics
Zeb-WCP1001S is a stylish and compact wireless charging pad designed to charge your smartphone effortlessly with wireless charging support. With its sleek design, this charging pad adds a touch of elegance to any space while offering convenient charging capabilities. Equipped with foreign object detection, it ensures efficient power preservation and safety during charging sessions. It supports multiple power levels, including 10W, 7.5W, and 2.5W, and provides flexible charging options to suit your device's needs. Featuring a Type C input interface, the Zeb-WCP1001S offers seamless connectivity for hassle-free charging experiences.
Potronics
Portronics Mobot Clip is a versatile mobile holder designed for hands-free smartphone use. It securely holds your phone for all activities and is perfect for travel, work, cooking, or exercise. With a stretch of up to 1.7 inches, it clips onto any surface and offers customizable viewing angles with 360° rotation. Compatible with smartphones from 4 to 6.4 inches, it ensures stability and durability, supporting devices up to 400 grams. Its compact, stylish design adds convenience to any environment, ideal for on-the-go lifestyles.
JioTag Bluetooth Tracker
Introducing the Bluetooth-enabled lost and found tracker - the ultimate solution to never losing your belongings again. With its innovative technology, you can quickly locate lost items and even your phone with a tap on your smartphone. Receive disconnection alerts and pinpoint the last known location of your misplaced item, ensuring quick retrieval. Join the Jio Community Find network to enlist the help of fellow users in locating your lost possessions. Plus, enjoy the added convenience of a free extra battery and lanyard cable included in the box.
Ceptics
Ceptic's Universal Travel Adapter is designed for ultimate safety and reliability. This all-in-one adapter charges up to 6 devices simultaneously, including cell phones, tablets, and laptops, making it perfect for international travel. With Type A, I, C, and G outputs, it ensures compatibility worldwide. Safety-certified with surge protection and built-in shutters, it guarantees safety for you and your devices. Say goodbye to carrying multiple plug adapters and hello to hassle-free international travel.