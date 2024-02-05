Top Phones in India Under Rs 15,000: Lava Storm 5G and More

As February unfolds, ushering in the swift passage of 2024, the budget smartphone arena in India is buzzing with enticing options. To aid your decision-making process, we've meticulously compiled a list of the finest smartphones available under Rs 15,000 this month.



Lava Storm 5G

The list concludes with the Lava Storm 5G, a visually appealing phone that marries aesthetics with budget-friendliness. Featuring a silky-smooth 120Hz screen and a robust Dimensity 6080 chip, this device enhances the viewing experience across various applications. With a generous 5,000mAh battery offering prolonged usage and a rapid 33W fast charger included, staying connected is a breeze. The camera further adds to its allure, delivering impressive pictures in favourable lighting conditions. The Lava Storm 5G proves that style, power, and entertainment can coexist without straining your budget.

Poco M6 5G

If you're on the hunt for an impressive yet economical 5G smartphone, look no further than the Poco M6 5G. Priced at a modest Rs 10,499 (even more affordable with bank offers), this device is a game-changer. Beyond its 5G capabilities, the phone boasts a robust MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and up to 8GB of RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking. Capture memorable moments with its capable camera in favourable lighting conditions. For those seeking a budget-friendly 5G experience, the Poco M6 5G is a standout choice under Rs 15,000 this February.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G refuses to settle for mediocrity, offering a compelling package within its price range. Fueled by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, this device effortlessly handles tasks from web browsing to light gaming. Its impressive 67W charging capability swiftly rejuvenates the battery when it's running low. The phone boasts a sizable 6.78-inch screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, catering to gamers, movie enthusiasts, and those navigating the UI with ease. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a gamer, or simply in search of a stellar deal, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G stands tall in the sub-Rs 15,000 category.

In summary, these smartphones present compelling options for individuals seeking feature-packed devices without exceeding the Rs 15,000 price bracket in India this February.