Twitter allows you to disable responses to fleets

Twitter launched its Instagram Stories-like feature "Fleets" last year in November. You have now added the ability for users to disable responses and reactions to their fleets.

Similar to Instagram stories, responses and reactions to fleets are displayed as direct messages (DM). Users can reply via text messages or send emoji reactions to Fleets. Twitter now allows users who do not wish to receive these responses to disable it. Android users can tap the arrow next to the Fleet button and turn off "Allow direct messages." This will disable responses to fleets.

Twitter has released this feature for Android users. He plans to roll it out on iOS soon. Instagram already offers Stories' option, and it is useful as not everyone would like to receive responses. Twitter also allows anyone to reply to fleets rather than having users follow each other if they want to send them direct messages.

This feature comes shortly after Twitter introduced "Twemoji" for fleets. This feature offers a set of stickers that users can place on top of any image or video in their Fleet. There is a new sticker tray at the top of the Fleet creation window that users can tap to select any Twemoji and move them around the image or video.

Twitter started Fleets in Brazil and later brought the feature to India. After a few months of testing, Twitter Fleets became widely available in more countries. Twitter is also working on its Clubhouse competition spaces, which it plans to roll out globally in April.