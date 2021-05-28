Twitter Blue paid subscription service costs Rs 177 per month
Twitter Blue has been spotted in the description of its iOS app with features like colour themes and customizable app icons.
Twitter is rumoured to launch a paid subscription service with features like Undo Tweets. It will reportedly be called "Twitter Blue". Twitter itself has now confirmed this through its application page in the iOS App Store. Twitter Blue will be priced at ₹ 177 in India and $ 2.29 per month in the US.
Twitter Blue has been included as an in-app purchase within the Twitter for iOS app. However, it is also listed with a price tag of $ 2,299. This was discovered by Jane Manchun Wong, who ended up becoming the first paying Twitter Blue customers. According to the screenshots shared by Wong, Twitter Blue comes with custom colour themes and app icons. Users will be able to choose different colours like yellow, red and purple as their Twitter theme. They can also change the app icon to pink, purple, green, orange, and more colours.
Twitter Blue comes with more benefits, including the option to undo tweets quickly. It will also allow users to classify their favourite tweets in different collections. There is also a "Read Mode" that converts long threads into a more readable format. Twitter Blue will be offered different subscription plans. Users who purchase higher subscription plans will have access to more features. The Rs 177 price could be the base subscription plan.
Twitter has yet to launch its paid subscription service, but with the recent discoveries, it may happen soon. Twitter Blue will be Twitter's last paid offer. Super Follow has already announced that it will allow users to pay for exclusive content. There is also a Tip Jar that enables users to earn thanks to the suggestions of their followers.