Twitter Blue subscription comes on Android for Rs 900

Twitter Blue Subscription is available on Android for $11 (around Rs 900) per month. The subscription was renewed following Elon Musk's takeover of the company and now includes the blue Twitter verified badge. Elon Musk announced that Twitter users with a blue tick next to their profile name had to pay for the feature. New subscribers will also get the checkmark next to their profile name. The Twitter Blue subscription was initially launched for iOS and web users and is not yet available in India.

The official Twitter blog shows that the US Twitter Blue Month price for iOS and Android users is $11 per month, while web users only need to pay $8 (around Rs 700). That's because Google and Apple charge a large fee for in-app purchases that limit engagement on a business's profile. According to the blog, Twitter Blue is available in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan. Twitter says it would still review profiles for the blue mark, though it probably won't be a strict process. Twitter may want to see if the profile is authentic and not spread fake news.

Twitter says, "All Twitter Blue features will be available immediately except the blue checkmark, which will appear on eligible profiles after a review to ensure subscribed accounts meet all eligibility criteria."

Some Taliban members also purchased a subscription to Twitter Blue, and one report mentions that two Taliban officials and four prominent supporters of the group got a blue tick on their profile.