Twitter can't be free: Musk reveals plan to charge some users

London: Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, there is a lot of chatter around his plans to make revenue with the micro-blogging site. Musk has long been rumoured to monetize the app and now he has finally revealed how some people will be charged for using Twitter. However, there is a huge respite for casual users because Musk has revealed that they will not be charged for using the micro-blogging site. Musk only plans to charge the commercial and government users for Twitter, accoeding to IndiaToday report

In a tweet, Musk said, "Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing.Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users. Musk has always maintained that Twitter has a lot of potential and he wants to make changes to it for good.

Musk in a separate tweet also suggested a few changes to the app. He said that Twitter must be devoid of bots, spam and scams. He said, "We must clear out bots, spam & scams. Is something actually public opinion or just someone operating 100k fake accounts? Right now, you can't tell.And algorithms must be open source, with any human intervention clearly identified.

Twitter employees have raised questions about their future ever since Musk took over. However, sources close to the company said that Musk would not make decisions on job cuts until he assumes ownership of Twitter.

Mwanwhile, as the world slowly gets back to normal after two years in the pandemic, tech companies like Apple and Google are asking employees to return to offices. Tech giants are working hard, taking new initiatives to encourage employees to be in office on most days. Workers, however, don't seem to be happy about the new policy.

Nearly 76 per cent of Apple workers reportedly are against the company's return to office policy, which currently requires them to be in office once a week. From May 23, Apple CEO Tim Cook has asked employees to be in office for at least three days a week. This is likely to frustrate employees a lot more.

As per the study, around 56 per cent of employees are looking to leave Apple because of its office requirements. The company hasn't commented on the dissatisfaction yet.