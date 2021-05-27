Twitter has reacted On A Chinese Girl's performance Based On A Reality Program: Aankhein Khuli Song

On social media, an old video of a Chinese girl singing Aankhein Khuli from Shah Rukh Khan's 2000 film Mohabbatein on a reality programme has resurfaced and is quickly going viral. The video was shared by Twitter user Kaveri in 2018, and it received a lot of positive feedback.

Aankhein Khuli, composed by Jatin Lalit, features Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, among other singers. Apart from SRK, Aishwarya Rai appears in the music video for the song.

The youngster thoroughly enjoyed herself on stage while singing Aankhein Khuli, dancing to the tune and crooning the song in full gusto. The audience clapped for the reality show competitor, and the judges seemed thrilled as well.

Chinese Revenge - they are doing to our songs what we did to their food. pic.twitter.com/UXWPm3Uf7j — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) May 27, 2021

However, this Chinese girl's rendition of Aankhein Khuli has wowed a number of social media fans, with lots of subscribers on her video.

Several netizens started giving their opinions in the comment section. A lot of users appreciated her piece of art.