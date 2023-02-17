Twitter Shuts Off Offices In Delhi And Mumbai

Employees to work from home amid layoffs and significant cost-cutting. According to the sources, the microblogging platform's Bengaluru branch, which is primarily staffed by engineers, is still operating.



As per people with knowledge of the situation, the Delhi and Mumbai offices were closed a few weeks ago, and the remaining personnel is now working from home. However, it was not immediately possible to determine how many employees will be impacted by the change.



Following billionaire Elon Musk's USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter last year, the platform has started a significant cost-cutting campaign globally and has now closed its two operations in prominent locations in India.

The company reduced its workforce from more than 7,000 to 2,300 active workers around the world. The mass layoffs started last year when CEO Parag Agrawal, the CFO, and numerous other high-ranking executives were fired. Twitter laid off the majority of its over 200 employees in India during the subsequent layoffs. However, layoffs reduced the number of positions in the engineering, sales and marketing, and communications teams; just a small number were spared.