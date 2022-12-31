Twitter to allow you switch between tweets, topics, trends and more

Twitter will soon let you swipe to switch between views containing recommended and followed tweets, trends, topics, and more. In a tweet, Elon Musk announced that support for the navigation feature is coming in January.

Musk first hinted at the feature earlier this month, noting that "the main timeline should allow for easy side-swiping between the highlights, the latest, the trends, and the topics you're following." The platform allows users to switch between a chronological timeline that shows the latest tweets in order and the home timeline, which offers recommended tweets, by tapping on the star icon in the top right corner of the screen.

New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc.Until then, tap stars icon on upper right of home screen to switch. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

But this new feature takes things a step further by adding additional views and making them easier to access with a swipe. While this seems helpful, it might take some getting used to, as I could find myself unintentionally switching between different views while scrolling through my timeline.

It's still unclear when exactly the feature will go live for all users. Still, it adds to the list of (somewhat unnecessary) Twitter features Musk has introduced this month, including counting views on tweets, "prioritized sorting" in conversations for Blue subscribers and square profile photos for brands.