Twitter to soon allow two accounts to co-author a tweet

Twitter has confirmed that it is "exploring" a new feature that would allow two accounts to co-author a single tweet, TechCrunch reports. App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi has been posting evidence of the feature's development since at least December but more recently uncovered what appears to be an official Twitter dialogue about how these tweet collaborations might work.

A co-author feature wouldn't be a stretch for Twitter, given that competitor Instagram has offered something similar since 2021. Two accounts might want to have their names attached to a single post, ranging from brand associations, influencer campaigns, or even just sharing credit for a funny post.

#Twitter continues to work on the Collabs feature 👀Let's see how it works 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Co7uOUVxzN — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 29, 2022

According to the screenshots posted by Paluzzi, you will only be able to invite public accounts that follow you to co-author a tweet, and they will have to accept your invitation. Hopefully, there is some mechanism in place to prevent popular accounts from repeatedly receiving requests to co-author spam tweets. Once posted, collaborative tweets are shared with followers of both accounts, and both avatars will display in the top left of the post.

There's no word when Twitter might launch collaborative tweets or if it will even come out of development. But given that at least one of Twitter's competitors already offers that feature, it seems likely that Twitter wants to do the same.



