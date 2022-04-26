Twitter users react to the acquisition of Elon Musk

The wealthiest person in the world just got a little more powerful after Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the social media platform Twitter (TWTR) - Get the report from Twitter, Inc.



According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the deal, valued at around $44 billion, will make a significant dent in Musk's estimated $260 billion net worth; it also allows Musk to take control of a special platform to his heart.



Musk is most active on social media on Twitter, where he has around 83 million followers and often tweets memes and non-sequiturs.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

On Monday, the term "leaving Twitter" was all the rage, with numerous accounts expressing dismay at the pending sale.



Some of the users showed their creativity with the new logo of Twitter, which had the Tesla T on Twitter :)

no way Elon Musk already added this to Twitter pic.twitter.com/lIrYnzjTc1 — FaZe H1ghSky1 🎉🎉 (@H1ghSKy1) April 25, 2022

Many of those who threatened to leave bowed low and advised how to get out.

For those leaving @twitter after this @elonmusk deal with the devil goes thru, make sure you download an archive of everything you've contributed to this space.



You had a good run, Twitter! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 25, 2022





Not sure I am interested in Twitter if Elon Musk owns it. — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) April 24, 2022

Soon the hashtag was taken over by trolls who threatened to leave not to let the door hit them on the way out.

for anyone saying Goodbye Twitter



no one cares that you are leaving — SOES Beats (@prodbysoes) April 25, 2022









Elon Musk to all those who don't like him on this app after buying twitter pic.twitter.com/fzj5x00V90 — Kojo Darko🇬🇭 (@Joeybneba) April 25, 2022

Others are worried about the Twitter employees who will now have to answer to Musk.

