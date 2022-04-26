Twitter users react to the acquisition of Elon Musk
Twitter accepted Musk's $44 billion offer for the social media platform on April 25.
The wealthiest person in the world just got a little more powerful after Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the social media platform Twitter (TWTR) - Get the report from Twitter, Inc.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the deal, valued at around $44 billion, will make a significant dent in Musk's estimated $260 billion net worth; it also allows Musk to take control of a special platform to his heart.
Musk is most active on social media on Twitter, where he has around 83 million followers and often tweets memes and non-sequiturs.
On Monday, the term "leaving Twitter" was all the rage, with numerous accounts expressing dismay at the pending sale.
Some of the users showed their creativity with the new logo of Twitter, which had the Tesla T on Twitter :)
Many of those who threatened to leave bowed low and advised how to get out.
Soon the hashtag was taken over by trolls who threatened to leave not to let the door hit them on the way out.
Others are worried about the Twitter employees who will now have to answer to Musk.