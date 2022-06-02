UBON Launches a Touch Control Wireless Neckband ‘CL-110’

UBON, India's leading gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, makes public it's all-new--'CL-110 Touch Series neckband'. Engineered with exciting and unique features, the biggest USP of CL-110 is that it combines a touch control function with 30 hours of playtime, making it a one-of-a-kind product in its category.



The UBON CL-110 is a wireless touch control neckband that comes with 30 hours of non-stop playtime. This allows you to make hands-free calls and stream music over Bluetooth v5.2 with a range of 10 metres without any obstacles.

Another distinctive feature of the device is that it blocks the noise coming from outside and gives a seamless, pleasant experience of noise cancellation no matter how crowded the area is. It also comes with a rechargeable battery of 200 mAh and a type-c interface.

Stylish and sleek, this wireless neckband is light in weight and has magnetic earbuds, which makes it convenient to use while playing games or exercising. Moreover, its touch control features further to make it extremely user-friendly.

The CL-110 is available in black and silver colours and is extremely pocket-friendly, priced at Rs. 3999/-only. Now available in the market.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Mandeep Arora, Managing Director and Co-founder, UBON said, "UBON, as an innovative brand, understands the requirements of its valued users." Like our earlier offerings, CL-110 too is a result of thorough R & D. It keeps up with the brand image as it focuses on four key elements: comfort, style, luxury, and technology. We're always improving our product line and staying true to our purpose of offering a superior experience to consumers. Furthermore, we believe that it's not just about the performance; it's also about the style and a sense of self-identity.

We strongly feel that technology empowers lives, and we will continue to do so by providing convenience. With continuous additions of products with unique technology, UBON aims to scale up and become a coveted brand that offers a plethora of products in terms of quality, design, as well as pricing."



