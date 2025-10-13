U&i Launches Classy Series Powerbanks & Earbuds — Ideal Festive Gifts from Rs. 799

Live
- UiPB 2701 Classy Power Bank: 20,000 mAh battery, 65W PD output, Type-C input & output, USB output port, LED digital display, in-built Type-C cable, available in 3 colours
- UiPB 3708 Classy Power Bank: 10,000 mAh battery, 33W wired output, 15W wireless output, MagSafe powerbank, wireless smartwatch charging, digital display, in-built Type-C & Lightning cable, built-in holding stand, available in 2 colours
U&i, one of India’s most trusted and popular lifestyle tech accessories brands, has announced the launch of three new products that combine power, performance, and affordability, just in time for the festive season. The lineup includes the UiPB 2701 Classy Power Bank, UiPB 3708 Classy Power Bank, and TWS 7020 Classy Bluetooth Earbuds, all designed to keep up with today’s fast-paced, entertainment-driven lifestyles while doubling up as thoughtful and stylish gifting choices for family and friends.
Talking about the launch, Mr Paresh Vij, Director of U&i, said, “At U&i, our mission has always been to blend cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design that truly understands the needs of today’s users. With the UiPB 2701 and 3708 Classy power banks, we are offering customers reliable, high-capacity charging solutions that go beyond just convenience, they empower people to stay connected without interruption. On the other hand, the TWS 7020 Classy earbuds represent our commitment to delivering immersive sound quality, low-latency performance, and comfort at a price point that is accessible to everyone. These launches also arrive at the perfect time, making them ideal gifting options during the festive season for anyone who values quality and design. We remain dedicated to expanding our portfolio with products that balance performance, durability, and design, while always keeping affordability in focus.”
Features and Specifications –
UiPB 2701 Classy Power Bank
The UiPB 2701 Classy is a powerhouse with a 20,000 mAh battery and 65W PD output, making it an ideal companion for charging laptops, smartphones, and tablets on the go. It features Type-C input and output ports, a USB output port, and an in-built Type-C cable for added convenience. With its LED digital display and availability in three elegant colors, this model combines performance with style.
UiPB 3708 Classy Power Bank
Designed with portability in mind, the UiPB 3708 Classy offers a 10,000 mAh battery with 33W wired output and 15W wireless output. It supports MagSafe charging and even has wireless smartwatch charging support. This model includes Type-C input/output ports, a USB port, and a digital display, along with in-built Type-C and Lightning cables. A built-in powerbank holding stand further enhances convenience. Available in two classy colors, this power bank balances versatility with compact design.
TWS 7020 Classy Bluetooth Earbuds
The TWS 7020 Classy earbuds deliver Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, up to 60 hours of music playback, and an impressive 180 hours of standby time. With 45 ms low latency, quad microphones, and IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, they are designed for gaming, streaming, and workouts. A Type-C charging port, 10m transmission range, and availability in three color options make them both practical and stylish.
Pricing and Availability -
● UiPB 2701 Classy Power Bank – ₹2,149
● UiPB 3708 Classy Power Bank – ₹2,049
● TWS 7020 Classy Bluetooth Earbuds – ₹799
The products are now available across leading offline retail outlets in India.