UK Regulator Targets Google’s AI Search Power, Plans Opt-Out for Publishers

Britain’s competition watchdog has taken a significant step toward rebalancing power between Google and content publishers, proposing new measures that would allow websites to opt out of their material being used in Google’s AI-powered search features.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Wednesday that it wants to give publishers more control over how their content appears in Google’s “AI Overviews,” the artificial intelligence feature that generates quick summaries directly within search results. The move is part of a broader effort to curb Google’s dominance in the online search market and ensure fairer treatment for businesses that depend on web traffic for revenue.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said the proposal, which is open for consultation until February 25, “would give UK businesses and consumers more choice and control over how they interact with Google’s search services".

She further said that it “would also provide a fairer deal for content publishers, particularly news organisations, over how their content is used in Google’s AI Overviews".

Under the regulator’s plan, publishers would “be able to opt out of their content being used to power AI features such as AI Overviews or to train AI models outside of Google search". This would help prevent their articles, images, and data from being used to generate automated summaries or to improve Google’s AI systems without explicit consent.

The CMA also proposed that “Google will also be required to take practical steps to ensure publisher content is properly attributed in AI results," aiming to maintain visibility and credit for original sources.

The debate around AI summaries has intensified in recent months. Many website owners, especially news outlets, argue that users are increasingly satisfied with AI-generated answers and no longer click through to original articles. That drop in traffic can translate directly into lower advertising revenue and fewer subscriptions.

According to AFP, publishers fear that these summaries keep readers on Google’s platform instead of sending them to the source. This concern has sparked criticism that tech giants are benefiting from journalism without adequately supporting the creators behind it.

“Google is able to extract valuable data without reward, harming publishers and giving the company an unfair advantage over competitors in the AI model market," said Owen Meredith, chief executive of industry group, News Media Association.

Google, however, maintains it is already working toward solutions. The company said it was updating its systems “to let sites specifically opt out of search generative AI features".

At the same time, Google cautioned against changes that might disrupt user experience. “Any new controls need to avoid breaking search in a way that leads to a fragmented or confusing experience for people," the company’s principal for product management, Ron Eden, said in a statement.

Beyond AI controls, the CMA is also considering measures such as prompting users to choose their default search engine and ensuring fair ranking practices. Together, these proposals signal growing regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech and a push for a more balanced digital marketplace.