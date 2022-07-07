Unacademy Announces Second Edition of its biggest 'All India Mock Test' for NEET (UG) Aspirants

Unacademy, India's largest learning platform*, today announced its second edition of its biggest All India Mock Test (AIMT) for NEET (UG) aspirants. AIMT mock tests are curated by India's Top Educators based on the final exam paper pattern. The aspirants benefit from the overview of their All India Rank through the Unacademy Rank Predictor and a detailed scorecard which is available after mock test submission. The AIMT test results will be available immediately after the aspirant submits the test.

Each of these tests will be conducted for 200 minutes with 200 questions covering Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects. The test will be available in English and Hindi on the Unacademy app and website.

The test is open to all Learners from class 12 as well as droppers and is free of cost for all aspirants. The free mock tests will be conducted on 09th July, 10th July and 14th July respectively online on the Unacademy app and website.

Through the Unacademy AIMT series, aspirants will be able to identify their areas of improvement that will be helpful in fine-tuning their last-minute preparations. Additionally, aspirants can get access to detailed solutions to the mock test papers provided by top Unacademy Educators on YouTube and on the platform