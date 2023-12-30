Upcoming Apple Releases in 2024: iPhone 16, Apple Watch X, AppleGPT and More

In 2024, Apple is anticipated to introduce a range of compelling products, among which the iPhone 16 series holds prominence. This upcoming series is poised to bring substantial enhancements compared to the recently launched iPhone 15 series. Furthermore, a new MacBook Air is expected to feature the advanced M3 chip in the coming year. Additionally, Apple enthusiasts can look forward to the potential launch of the iPad Pro, boasting an OLED display, and a new iteration of the Apple Watch, named the Apple Watch X. The following outlines the essential Apple devices that are projected to debut in the upcoming year. iPhone 16 Series: A Revamped Smartphone Experience In September 2024, Apple is set to unveil the much-anticipated iPhone 16 series, building on the success of the iPhone 15. Leaks suggest a redesigned chassis, potential features like a dedicated "capture" button, and expanded use of the Action button. With expected upgrades in haptic technology and camera capabilities, Apple aims to push the boundaries of innovation.

MacBook Air 2024: Empowered by the M3 Chip Apple's MacBook Air is poised for a transformation in 2024 with the introduction of the advanced M3 chip. Apart from the M2 chip used in the recent 15-inch MacBook Air, the M3 promises a substantial performance boost. This move challenges the conventional perception of the MacBook Air, positioning it as more than just a lightweight device for basic tasks. The M3 chip is expected to elevate the MacBook Air's performance, particularly in demanding tasks like video editing.

iPad Pro 2024: Embracing OLED Technology The iPad Pro lineup is in for a major upgrade in 2024 with the introduction of OLED displays. Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPad Pro will lead the way in adopting OLED technology before it reaches MacBook models. Set for an early release in 2024, the iPad Pro powered by the Apple Silicon M3 chip promises a visually stunning and responsive user experience.

Apple Watch X: Redefining Wearable Technology Enthusiasts can anticipate a redesigned Apple Watch X in 2024, featuring a thinner profile and a magnetic band attachment system. While specific details are limited, leaks suggest a focus on health-centric features, including sleep apnea detection and blood pressure monitoring for hypertension. The Apple Watch X is poised to redefine wearable technology, offering both style and advanced health-tracking capabilities.

AppleGPT: Apple's Foray into Generative AI If leaks are to be believed, Apple is preparing to enter the world of generative AI with its in-house service, potentially named AppleGPT. Initially designed for internal use, this tool is rumoured to assist employees in testing features, summarizing text, and providing answers based on stored data. Bloomberg reports suggesting that AppleGPT could make its public debut in 2024, marking a significant step in Apple's AI endeavours.



