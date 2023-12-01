Upcoming Smartphones in December 2023: OnePlus 12, Redmi 13C, and more

Here is a list of the smartphones upcoming in December. From Honor 100 to Redmi 13C, check out...



The Honor smartphone was launched in China in November; The smartphone is expected to launch globally in the coming weeks. The Honor 100 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. According to Smartprix, the smartphone is likely to feature a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, and on the front, it may come with a Sony sensor 50MP IMX816.



The confirmed launch date for the smartphone in India is December 23, 2023. This is an 8 GB RAM / 256 GB internal storage base variant of Motorola Edge Plus 2023 which is expected to be available in Interstellar Black colour. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor may power the device for superior performance. It may offer a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12 MP camera.



The smartphone will debut in China on December 4, 2023, and will be available in India in the coming months. The smartphone is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone details will be revealed during the launch.

POCO F5 Pro price in India is expected to be Rs. 36,890. POCO F5 Pro is expected to launch on December 3, 2023. This is the base 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant of POCO F5 Pro which is expected to be available in Black and White colour.



This Realme smartphone will be launched in China with an expected launch date of December 7, 2023. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to improve the smartphone's performance. It may equipped with a 5400 mAh battery along with 100W fast charging.



The new generation of Redmi smartphones will debut on December 6, 2023. GizmoChina reported that the smartphone may have a 6.74-inch LCD with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone may offer a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.