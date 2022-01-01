Upcoming Tech Launches in January 1- 7, 2022; Check Out

Tomorrow we will be entering 2022 and the tech companies are already ready with a slew of launches for the first week of 2022. Vivo presents its long-awaited V23 series of mid-range smartphones, while Xiaomi is ready to continue its 120W fast charge enabled Xiaomi 11i series. Oppo also comes with the Enco M32 neckband headphones.

In addition to the Indian launches, the tech world will also witness CES 2022 in Las Vegas. We need to wait and watch how many of the CES announcements hit the Indian market during the month of January.

Oppo Enco M32 - January 5

The Oppo Enco M32 will launch on January 5 as the successor to the company's popular Enco M31 series. Oppo promises up to 28 hours of battery life, fast charging via USB-C, IP55 water and dust resistance, 10mm drivers, and dual device switching.

Vivo V23 series - January 5

The Vivo V23 series will launch in India on January 5. This time the series will debut with a vanilla Vivo V23 and a beefed-up Vivo V23 Pro. Vivo has confirmed that the V23 Pro features a colour-changing rear design, a 108MP rear triple rear camera system, a curved edge display, a 50MP front camera, and a Dimensity 1200 chipset. The Vivo V23 is expected to get Flat edges similar to Oppo Reno 6. Prices are expected to stay above the ₹ 30,000 categories.

Xiaomi 11i series - January 6

The Xiaomi 11i series is all set to launch on January 6. The phones are expected to be based on China's Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G series. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is the version that will bring a 120W fast wired charge to India, while the regular model will have the 67W charge. Both phones will offer the Dimensity 920, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and 108MP main cameras. Xiaomi has tipped the price of the HyperCharge to less than ₹ 30,000.