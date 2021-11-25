US-based HEXA Global Ventures invests in Almond Solutions, a customer engagement tech platform

Almond Solutions, an emerging customer engagement tech platform from India, has raised an undisclosed amount in its seed round funding from HEXA Global Ventures, a Texas (US) based investment firm known for extending its support to growing businesses and accelerate early-stage companies to achieve success. Almond Solutions was founded in 2018 and remained stealth mode to cater to brands, corporate, media, and not-for-profit organizations with its innovative customer engagement tech platform. The company has already registered over 70% percent YOY growth and aims to deploy the investment fund for product innovation and business expansion in new verticals and markets.

Hexa Global Ventures has a history of investing in innovative SaaS technology companies and currently have a portfolio of over 25 international SaaS platforms and start-ups. Elaborating about the funding in Almond Solutions, Luis Rivera, Managing Director, Hexa Global Ventures, said, "Almond's product & services portfolio has impressed us. By building an engagement tech platform and working with organizations to address business challenges, Almond has created a strong presence in India. Now, the timing couldn't be better for their international expansion. We are extremely happy and excited for the team to join the HEXA family."

Speaking about the fundraising, Abhinav Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Almond Solutions, said, "We always believed we had a great S/PaaS platform but being a profitable company when it came to the investment, we wanted a partner who'd not just bring the growth expertise but also an ability to understand our ethos. With HEXA, we have begun our venture strategy for American and European markets."

Earlier this year, Almond launched Vingage - a hyper-local marketing platform for brands to engage with offline influencers. In 2020, Almond launched Virtex, India's most customizable virtual + hybrid events and experiences platform, and within a year of its launch, Virtex won 5 Guinness World Records. In 2021, Almond has added Vouch – a digital sampling platform, and VGift - a loyalty and customer reward(s) solution, to its platform. The pandemic has accelerated the usage of Digi-tech mediums and with Almond, organizations can now educate, engage and empower their customers in exciting new ways with the focus on ROI.

Now, Almond is planning to leverage the newly raised fund to take its S/PaaS services to the next level by scaling up operations, boosting product innovation, and investing in team expansion to help achieve its mission sales of $100mn within the next couple of years.

Almond Solutions is a marketing technology company that builds customer engagement solutions and platforms. Founded in 2018 by Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, Almond Solutions is a part of the ATechnos group, a leading organization in gaming, IoT, and content distribution. Almond's engagement tech platform provides video, virtual, and digital engagement modules, last-mile digital solutions, and mar-tech products & services.

HEXA Global Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Richardson, Texas. The firm also provides advisory, technology, operations, sales, marketing, administration, education, and training support to companies.