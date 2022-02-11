Valentine's Day 2022: Elevate your gifting game with these 5 high-octane e-gadgets

The month of February is all about rosy love, seeping warmth even amidst cold waves and passionate romance. What makes this month all the more special for couples and lovers is Valentine's Day – the day when couples give each other unique gifts in the shape of handmade or personalised cards, flowers, jewellery and clothes and make promises for eternity. But this V-Day, take a step beyond the traditional ideas of Valentine gifts. This year, make your sweetheart feel special with panache, futuristic, and avant-garde gadgets.



Against this backdrop, we have curated a list of 5 advanced gadgets leading the smartwatches, fitness bands, speakers and headphones category in India. The best part is that these gifting options are highly affordable, which means your pockets won't end up with a hole after purchasing them.



PLAYGo Dualpods earphones

Integrated with DUAL drivers (two drivers in every pod despite small ear designs), the PLAYGo DUALPODS provide an immersive audio listening experience. The drivers are embedded with Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) sound drivers to give users reverb and thump coupled with high sensitivity while listening to music or high-bass audio. Additionally, with an in-ear design that plugs itself to the ear, the PLAYGo DUALPODS do an excellent job at environment Noise reduction (ENR) owing to the multiple mic design, ensuring a seamless audio conversation in addition to an immersive audio experience. It is staggeringly stunning and extremely stylish for young folks. Price: ₹1,999



Mi WiFi Smart Speaker

The Mi Smart Speaker proved to be more than capable of handling the smart speakers' job. With its two far-field mics, the speaker accurately catches voice inputs. Additionally, on the back of savvy features like Google Assistant, it is relatively fast and accurate at responding to them. Moreover, with its loud and surprisingly crisp sound, the Mi Smart Speaker stands out as a standalone speaker as well.

At present, the speaker is being sold at a highly competitive price range in the market that undercuts the competition by a good margin. In a nutshell, the Mi Smart Speaker is nothing short of an innovative invention that is carefully tailored to cater to the modern-age generation's needs. Price: ₹3,999



Zebronics Zeb IR Blaster Smart WiFi

The Zebronics Zeb IR Blaster Smart WiFi comes with Zeb-IR Blaster smart WiFi universal remote and a built-in Alexa. It is also integrated with cutting-edge voice control devices with built-in assistants. Moreover, it controls users' gadgets and gizmos with 360-degree coverage. It acts as one universal remote to all IR gadgets and appliances. Users can control it through the Zeb Home App available for both iOS and Android users. Price: ₹1,999



OnePlus Band



The OnePlus Band is an affordable fitness tracker that helps consumers keep track of their workouts, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, and notifications. It comes in a single model — W101N — with a removable strap design. The dimensions are at par with other fitness trackers on the market, measuring 40.4 x 17.6 x 11.95mm for the fitness tracker and the strap taking the width up to 21mm. It offers two colour options — Navy and Tangerine Gray. The tracker and the band are fully water-resistant, with an IP68 rating that allows you to use the band even underwater.

The OnePlus Band has a 1.1-inch, 126x294 pixel AMOLED touchscreen. In terms of image quality, the display has vivid, oversaturated colours and intense blacks, thanks to its self-emitting pixels. The app and overall software experience on the OnePlus Band are also exceptional and will improve with future updates. Price: ₹2,799

PLAYFIT slim smartwatch



PLAYFIT Slim sports a traditional circular design, including an aluminium watch dial. The smartwatch has two different colour variants, including blue and black. It claims to go on for seven days on a single charge with a standby time of 15 days. It has multiple sports modes, a SpO2 monitor, Bluetooth calling facility, full touch display, sleep monitor, vigilant inactivity alert, heart rate tail and more than 99 watch faces. For charging, both the smartwatches support two-pin magnetic chargers. They are compatible with iOS and Android devices. It is aesthetically impressive and quite chic for millennial consumers. Price: ₹3,999