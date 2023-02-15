Velocity launches India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot - Lexi

India has a ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot called Lexi. Launched by Velocity, a fintech company, the chatbot helps ecommerce founders by providing them with business information in a simplified way. The latest chatbot has been integrated with Velocity's own analytics tool, Velocity Insights. Velocity announced the chatbot in an official blog post.

Velocity launches the Indian version of ChatGPT

"We are thrilled to launch India's first chatbot tool that is integrated with ChatGPT. We have integrated this latest advancement in artificial intelligence with our existing analytics tool – Velocity Insights," the blog post by Velocity reads.

Velocity CEO and co-founder Abhiroop Medhekar said in the same blog post that product teams had been thinking of ways to use ChatGPT technology to benefit their customers.

He said, "We strive to provide leverage to eCommerce founders. Ever since ChatGPT launched, our product teams have been brainstorming on how it can be leveraged to benefit our founders. Since Velocity customers already use Insights on a daily basis, we integrated ChatGPT with the same interface that they leverage for driving business decisions."

Velocity Insights helps companies control their market spending, revenue, etc. It provides the founders with the necessary business information, which can be accessed via WhatsApp as a daily business report. Now that ChatGPT has been integrated into the same WhatsApp interface, users can use the AI, Lexi, to answer their queries.