Live
- Former England opener Raman Subba Row dies aged 92
- IPL 2024: Impact player rule is affecting the progress of half all-rounders, says Zaheer Khan
- ‘Teppa samudram’ review: Entertains with twists and turns
- ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ review: Blends humour and heartfelt moments
- SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking mandatory EVM-VVPAT tally
- Actress Ananya Nagalla Launches Advanced Gro hair and Glo skin Clinic at Banjara Hills
- LS poll battle: Only 9.83 pc candidates are women in NE states
- MahaYuti will win 45 plus LS seats in Maharashtra
- NCPCR asks FSSAI to review sugar content in Nestle's baby food products
- Infosys' full-year employee strength drops for 1st time in 23 years
Just In
Vivo unveils T3x 5G
Vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has expanded its T series lineup in India by launching the Vivo T3x 5G. The new device is powered by the Snapdragon...
Vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has expanded its T series lineup in India by launching the Vivo T3x 5G. The new device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform running on Funtouch OS 14. It is Vivo’s first smartphone to come with a 6000 mAh battery and is powered by a 44W fast charging capability. Available in two colors, crimson bliss and celestial green, the device has three variants including 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The smartphone will go on sale starting 24 April across Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. Pankaj Gandhi, Head, Online Business, Vivo India, said: “We are incredibly excited to introduce the vivo T3x 5G to the Indian market. This smartphone improves users' lives, not just with advanced technology, but in every aspect.