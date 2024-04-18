Vivo unveils T3x 5G

Vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has expanded its T series lineup in India by launching the Vivo T3x 5G. The new device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform running on Funtouch OS 14. It is Vivo’s first smartphone to come with a 6000 mAh battery and is powered by a 44W fast charging capability. Available in two colors, crimson bliss and celestial green, the device has three variants including 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The smartphone will go on sale starting 24 April across Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. Pankaj Gandhi, Head, Online Business, Vivo India, said: “We are incredibly excited to introduce the vivo T3x 5G to the Indian market. This smartphone improves users' lives, not just with advanced technology, but in every aspect.

