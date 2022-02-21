Vivo V23e 5G launches in India today: How to watch live streams, other details

Vivo V23e 5G launches today at 12 p.m. IST (noon) in India. This upcoming smartphone is the third smartphone in the Vivo V23 lineup after the vanilla Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G. A recent report has hinted at the Indian price of the smartphone ahead of its launch. Vivo V23e 5G debuted globally in November in Malaysia and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. If the specifications of the smartphone in India are similar to those in Malaysia, it will have a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen.



Vivo V23e 5G: Live stream details

The launch event of Vivo V23e 5G started at 12 p.m. Today's IST i.e. February 21. The event is live-streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel. You can also check out the even right here from the embedded video below.

https://www.youtube.com/c/VivoIndiaOfficial

Vivo V23e 5G: Expected price in India

There has been speculation about the price of Vivo V23e 5G in India. Earlier reports claimed that the smartphone may be priced at around Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. A new report from 91Mobiles claims that the MRP of the upcoming smartphone has been set at Rs. 28,990 but will be sold at Rs. 25,990.

As mentioned above, Vivo V23e 5G was launched in Malaysia in November priced at TBH 12,999 (approximately Rs. 30,200) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Indian version of the Vivo smartphone should be priced similarly. Vivo offers the smartphone in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colour options in Malaysia.

Vivo V23e 5G: Expected Specifications

It is speculated that Vivo could launch Vivo V23e 5G in India with the same specifications as its Malaysian counterpart. The phone will bring a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display. Under the hood, the Vivo smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The 128GB of onboard storage is said to be expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, Vivo V23e 5G will have a triple rear camera setup with a wide, ultra-wide, and super macro sensor, as shown on the microsite. The rear camera is expected to flaunt a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front is expected to have a 44-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo V23e 5G is expected to pack a 4050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options may include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual (Nano) SIM slots, and compatibility. with dual Wi-Fi.