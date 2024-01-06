Live
Warner Bros. Discovery Extends Free Period for Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On
Warner Bros. Discovery extends complimentary access to Max's Bleacher Report Sports add-on amid ongoing tech enhancements for a seamless user experience.
Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to prolong the complimentary period for Max subscribers enjoying the Bleacher Report Sports add-on. Initially set to transition into a paid service on February 29th, 2024, the extension is attributed to ongoing technical adjustments aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience.
Extended Free Access
As of now, Max subscribers can continue accessing the B/R Sports add-on without incurring any charges for an extended period. This decision, revealed by Deadline, is a response to Warner Bros. Discovery's dedication to resolving technical integrations to ensure a seamless user experience with platform partners.
Statement from Max Spokesperson
In a statement to The Verge, Max spokesperson Jeff Cusson clarified, “The B/R Sports Add-On will continue to be made available to Max subscribers on us for a few more months as we finalize some tech integrations that will ensure a more seamless customer experience with our platform partners.”
Content Offered by B/R Sports Tier
Launched on October 5th, the B/R Sports tier encompasses live games from various sports leagues, including MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA. Despite the delay in implementing subscription charges, Warner Bros. Discovery remains committed to delivering an enriched sports streaming experience.
Streaming Landscape
While Warner Bros. Discovery addresses technical concerns, other streaming services are also venturing into live sports content. Netflix recently hosted a live golf tournament and plans to broadcast a live tennis match, while Amazon has initiated exclusive Thursday Night Football broadcasts.