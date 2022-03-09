Web Werks Acquires a Standalone Facility for its First Data Centre in Hyderabad

Web Werks, a leading player in the Indian Data Center and Cloud Services market, has announced the acquisition of a standalone building that will convert to its first data centre in the commercial business district of Hyderabad. The locality has emerged as a prominent business hub, owing to its proximity to the IT corridor of Hyderabad. The new highly interconnected data centre will offer 120,000 square feet of colocation space supported by a significant power capacity of up to 10 MVA of gross power with an expected IT load of up to 6MW. The first phase of delivery is expected to be completed by Q4 2022.

Speaking about the development, Mr Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks data centres, said, "For Telangana, which has a policy on data centres in place, it is another significant expansion for us. The HITEC city is attracting Hyperscalers and offers a diversified spectrum of enterprises, including IT, insurance, biotech, financial institutions, and the service industry. Ourdata centre facility will enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation strategies by deploying critical infrastructure in a global data centre that will offer capacity, cloud, and connectivity. Web Werks and Iron Mountain Data Centers offer 19+ facilities in India, the US, Europe, and APAC. On this global data centre platform, our customers can access a choice of ecosystems that enable them to efficiently reach out to their environments, customers, and partners in a way that makes the most sense as a business grows. "The new Hyderabad development will strengthen Web Werks presence within the Indian region."Hyderabad is one of the largest DC markets in India with predicted growth of tripling its capacity by 2026," stated Michael Goh, VP & GM, APAC Iron Mountain Data Centers. "Iron Mountain Data Centers is extremely excited to be able to offer our customers capacity in this high growth market." Web Werks currently operates Tier III data centres in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Pune. The upcoming facilities include a second 12.5MVAstandalone data centre in Navi Mumbai and a 10MVAstandalone data centre in Bengaluru. All our data centres offer cloud readiness for customers with an appetite for a hybrid IT strategy.

About Web Werks With a combined footprint capability of 225,000 square feet, Web Werks operates three strategically located data centres in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi NCR. Web Werks currently operates 10 megawatts (MW) with 850 clients. Web Werks through its data centres also provides access to a robust, neutral interconnection ecosystem of carrier, content, and cloud providers, including over 180 Internet Service Providers (ISP) and 3 Internet Exchanges (IXs). As market leaders in hyper-connected infrastructure, Web Werks supports a broad base of well-known brands from enterprises, SMEs, and OTTs who require the ability to efficiently and effectively scale their online businesses. About Iron Mountain Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global leader in innovative storage,asset lifecycle management, and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centres, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlockvalue and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security while helping them meet their environmental goals.





