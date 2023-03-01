WhatsApp allows iPhone users to create custom stickers; find how

WhatsApp users can make messages more fun using stickers and GIFs. While the WhatsApp platform allows users to create their own funny GIFs by providing a built-in option for stickers, users still rely on third-party apps. However, WhatsApp has now taken this issue seriously and has finally brought an option that allows users to create fun custom stickers.



According to Wabetainfo, a website that tracks the latest WhatsApp developments, the platform has released a new update that will allow users to create their own custom stickers using photos from their device's gallery. However, the new update is only released for iPhone users who have updated with iOS 16 and above.

The report suggests that WhatsApp has added the option to create custom stickers for iOS users with version 23.3.77 of WhatsApp for iPhone. Users who have updated to iOS 16 or higher can get the update by downloading the latest version of WhatsApp from the Apple App Store. Once updated, iPhone users will be able to easily convert their gallery photos into WhatsApp stickers without relying on any third-party apps.

But there is a catch. Like Gifs, the sticker creation process is not easy, and you will not see a specific option for it. Instead, WhatsApp is using the iOS 16 API feature that allows users to separate a subject from an image using long-press and drag-and-drop gestures. With the feature, users can separate the subject from their photos and then place it in any WhatsApp chat to create a sticker.

How to create WhatsApp stickers on iPhone

- Open the Photos app on your iPhone.

- Select a photo and hold to separate your subject from the background.

-Now drag and drop the subject to any WhatsApp chat.

- Noteworthy, for drag and drop, make sure your WhatsApp app is open in the background while using the iPhone Photos app.

- After dragging and dropping the image into a WhatsApp chat, the platform will ask you to turn the theme into a sticker.

- Once the sticker is created, it gets saved in your WhatsApp sticker collection. Then you can use the same stickers in other conversations as well.

Please note that this feature is currently only available for iPhone users running iOS 16 or higher. In case you are enabled to use the feature, please wait, as WhatsApp will roll out updates in the coming weeks for all iPhone users running iOS 16 or higher.