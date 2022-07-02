WhatsApp Bans over 19 Lakh Indian WhatsApp Accounts

Once again, WhatsApp has banned Indian accounts, and the numbers are in lakhs this time too. WhatsApp every month bans many accounts on the platform if it finds that they are uploading specific objectionable or controversial posts. However, according to the latest information mentioned in the monthly report published by the messaging platform, WhatsApp banned more than 19 lakh Indian accounts in May. The decision to ban these accounts has been made based on the complaints received from users through its complaints channel and its own infraction prevention and detection mechanism.

The WhatsApp spokesperson said, "As captured in the latest monthly report, WhatsApp banned over 1.9 million accounts in the month of May." The spokesperson further reported that the user safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, along with its own preventative actions to combat abuse on the platform.

WhatsApp released the report reporting the number of banned accounts on Friday; according to the report, 19.10 lakh of Indian accounts were banned between May 1 and May 31, 2022.

As we know, the online messaging platform bans or suspends accounts if it believes that the account activity violates the platform's Terms of Service, for example, if it involves spam, scams or puts the security of the users of the platform at risk. For example, WhatsApp. However, there are cases where some accounts are accidentally flagged from their automated systems.