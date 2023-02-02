WhatsApp bans over 36 lakh accounts in December 2022 in India

WhatsApp has shared the security report of its users for the month of December. In which the Meta-owned messaging app noted that it banned more than 36 lakh "bad" accounts in India in December 2022. The accounts were found to violate IT rules 202. The messaging app disclosed that it banned more than 1,389,000 accounts before any user reports reached the company. The app decided on its own to remove some of the accounts.



Speaking of user security, a WhatsApp spokesperson shared, our platform is an industry leader in stopping abuse among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have invariably invested in AI and other cutting-edge technology, data scientists and experts, and processes to keep our users safe on our platform. By IT Rules 2021, we are publishing our report for the month of December 2022. This user security report contains details of user complaints, the messaging platform's actions, and WhatsApp's preventive actions. WhatsApp to combat abuse on our messaging platform. As captured in the December 2022 Report, WhatsApp banned more than 3.6 million accounts in the month of December.

According to the report shared by WhatsApp, 3,677,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned from December 1 to December 31. The company further explains that out of 36 lakh accounts, 13,89,000 were prohibited before the platform received user reports.

The data shows that the most significant number of users in the country, WhatsApp received 1,607 complaints. Of which, 1,459 ban appeals were made, but WhatsApp took action against only 164. The app also received 13 security-related reports, but no action was taken based on the report.