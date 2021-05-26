WhatsApp chatbot in Hindi launched

Hyderabad: Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions Private Limited (HESPL) on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp-based chatbot in Hindi and English to ease information access about Covid-19 vaccines, relief schemes for individuals and MSMEses, health insurance and the settlement of claims.

The chatbot can be accessed by sending a message to +91 93073 05995. Further, users are also redirected to Haqdarshak's multilingual support helpline for vaccine registrations and scheme applications. Currently, the helpline provides support in Marathi, Hindi and Kannada.

The primary focus of the chatbot is to provide information on health insurance and settlement claims to those that have been excluded. The company have also launched the Haqdarshak app to download on the Google Play Store.