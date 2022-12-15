WhatsApp Pay India Head Vinay Choletti Resigns

WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti announced his departure through a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. Choletti joined the firm in October 2021 as head of Merchants Payments at WhatsApp Pay and later took charge as WhatsApp Pay India head in September 2022.



Choletti wrote in his LinkedIn post, "Today was my last day at WhatsApp Pay and as I sign off, I can proudly say that watching the scale and the influence of WhatsApp in India has been a humbling experience. The last one year personally has been a great learning journey and the excitement of being in the frontline and launching some global first payments use cases such as "QR tickets for Bangalore Metro on WhatsApp" was unmatched. I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and I will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life."

Choletti didn't specify his plans. However, he wrote in his post, "As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp has the power to phenomenally transform digital payments and financial inclusion in India and I look forward to seeing it leverage its potential in the coming years."



His exit comes right after several other top executives left the company, including WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal. Meta India chief Ajit Mohan recently quit the firm to join rival Snap. Shivnath Thukral, the director of WhatsApp public policy in the country, now heads WhatsApp India public policy.