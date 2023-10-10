WhatsApp to add a secret code feature: How it will work

WhatsApp could soon introduce a new feature known as "secret code." It is designed to improve chat security and user privacy. WhatsApp already offers features to hide chats, but the new addition would add more protection for users who further protect their super-personal chats when they hand over their phone to someone else. The feature is currently in development and could soon be released to beta testers of the messaging app. Here's the new secret code feature and how it will work.

WhatsApp to add a secret code feature: How will it work?

WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to set a custom password for their locked chats. The secret code feature, initially identified by WABetaInfo, quickly locates blocked chats. Users can type the secret code in the search bar to find their protected conversations. Alternatively, they can access these chats on their companion devices. This password can be customized using a word or emoji, offering flexibility and customization.

WhatsApp already offers security measures such as blocking applications through fingerprint recognition, face unlock or PIN code. The addition of the secret code feature not only improves security but also simplifies the process of locating and accessing blocked chats.

The development of this feature came after the release of Chat Lock. The company is also actively working on integrating Chat Lock with complementary devices. While the secret code feature is currently in the testing phase and is unavailable even to beta testers, it is expected to roll out to all users soon.

WhatsApp's chat-blocking feature allows users to protect and hide specific conversations from their chat list. To enable this, users need to open a chat, tap the chat information, and scroll down to tap the "Chat Lock" option. You can then enable the feature. By default, it adds a fingerprint lock to selected chats. Once you allow it, blocked chats will be visible in a dedicated folder at the top of the chats list. Access to this folder is restricted and can only be granted through the configured security lock, ensuring maximum privacy for users.



