WhatsApp to end support on Android and iPhone models from December 31; Find list
The WhatsApp instant messaging platform will end support for almost 49 smartphones from brands like Apple, and Samsung, among many others, on December 31.
Every year the WhatsApp instant messaging platform ends its support for various phones, and this year is no different. As the 2022 year draws to a close, WhatsApp will also stop supporting some Android phones and some iPhone models. While this should sound worrisome, most users need not worry because the messaging platform is ending support for phones running on an old and outdated operating system.
GizChina first reported that the instant messaging platform would stop supporting nearly 49 smartphones from brands like Apple, and Samsung, among many others, on December 31. This means that after the stated date, users of those phones will no longer be able to get updates, including new features and security updates from WhatsApp, and eventually, the service will stop working for them.
It should be noted that most of the phones on the list are years old and likely to be used by very select individuals. In fact, some of them are so old that there may not be anyone using the phone. Therefore, this means that the final support of WhatsApp shouldn't worry most smartphone users.
Now, you can find the list of 49 smartphones that will no longer be able to run WhatsApp from December 31:
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT