WhatsApp to end support on Android and iPhone models from December 31; Find list

Every year the WhatsApp instant messaging platform ends its support for various phones, and this year is no different. As the 2022 year draws to a close, WhatsApp will also stop supporting some Android phones and some iPhone models. While this should sound worrisome, most users need not worry because the messaging platform is ending support for phones running on an old and outdated operating system.

GizChina first reported that the instant messaging platform would stop supporting nearly 49 smartphones from brands like Apple, and Samsung, among many others, on December 31. This means that after the stated date, users of those phones will no longer be able to get updates, including new features and security updates from WhatsApp, and eventually, the service will stop working for them.

It should be noted that most of the phones on the list are years old and likely to be used by very select individuals. In fact, some of them are so old that there may not be anyone using the phone. Therefore, this means that the final support of WhatsApp shouldn't worry most smartphone users.

Now, you can find the list of 49 smartphones that will no longer be able to run WhatsApp from December 31:

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT



