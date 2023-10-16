WhatsApp to present Protect IP address in calls feature; How to enable it

WhatsApp has significantly improved user privacy by rolling out frequent updates. On this occasion, WhatsApp's new security measure comes with the introducing of a new function in its beta versions for Android and iOS. This feature is known as "Protect IP address on calls."

Protect IP address in calls Feature

This feature adds an extra layer of security when using the WhatsApp calling feature. The main objective is to prevent malicious actors from obtaining users' locations and listening to their calls.

This new feature was first discovered by WABetaInfo, a source known for finding upcoming WhatsApp updates and features. The feature is currently available in the latest beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS, where it reroutes calls through WhatsApp servers to protect users' IP addresses.

How to enable the new Feature

Users can access the new toggle in the "Advanced" section within the "Privacy" settings to enable this additional security. WhatsApp assures users that with this feature enabled, all calls will be protected by end-to-end encryption. This means that not even WhatsApp itself will have access to the content of users' conversations.

While this feature certainly improves privacy, WhatsApp recognizes that it may slightly impact call quality due to the encryption and routing processes associated with relaying calls through its servers.

This option may only be visible to select users using the app's beta version. However, WhatsApp plans to make it available to all users in the future, although an exact date for the release of the stable version has yet to be confirmed.

This measure is part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve user privacy and security.