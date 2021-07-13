WhatsApp to soon implement 'Tap to join' feature; How will it work

The latest news on WhatsApp is that it is working on improving the group voice calling feature and that it is set to completely change the way it works. Voice calls are an important feature of WhatsApp and group voice calls are a very popular feature among its users, but the functionality is still imprecise.



WhatsApp 'Tap to Join' Feature: The messaging app is working on a 'Tap to Join' feature that will allow users to join a call they have been invited to. At present, group voice calls on WhatsApp involve three or more users in the application. The biggest limitation that users face is that if a member misses a group call, they have to be manually added to the group call again. WhatsApp seeks to change this functionality by allowing users to join a call to which they have been invited, even if they have missed the original call, as per a report from WABetaInfo.

How this WhatsApp feature works: Instead of showing a missed call, the app will show users an indicator that the call is in progress on the WhatsApp calls tab. According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, showing a "Tap to join" message on the list. Meanwhile, if a user is unable to join a group audio call at first, they can tap the new "Join Call" button within the group chat, the report says.





WhatsApp Group Voice Calls: According to WABetaInfo, another improvement upcoming to the WhatsApp Group Voice Call interface on iOS will simplify the options and look more like Apple's FaceTime. Users will also see a new doorbell button, but the report does not specify what it does at this time.



WhatsApp Group Voice Call Availability: The feature is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS 2.21.140.11. The report says that the beta version of WhatsApp for Android users will also see the feature arrive shortly.