WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones; Check out

This month alone, WhatsApp is likely to withdraw its support from various Android and iPhone devices. Facebook-owned texting platform WhatsApp has updated the device list in its blog posts. The messaging platform stops supporting older versions of Android, iOS operating systems, and older smartphone models as part of the annual update.

WhatsApp has disclosed that it will stop working on more than 30 smartphones in January 2022. The list includes these smartphones iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy phones, Sony Xperia M, HTC Desire 500, LG Optimus F7, and many others. Considering that these mobile companies have millions of users, this extreme step of WhatsApp will affect millions of its users.

As per a report shared by Sproutweird, WhatsApp will stop supporting many older phones in Brazil. More than 2.2 billion active WhatsApp users worldwide, with more than 100 million in Brazil alone. However, it is not very clear whether this will apply to any other part of the world, including India.

As many of these smartphones on the WhatsApp list are also used in India, it is also a concern to Indian users. However, any confirmation on WhatsApp support for Indian users is still awaited.

WhatsApp to no longer support these OS systems

iPhone users with iOS 9 or less will no longer get WhatsApp support and send messages, photos, videos, or any other service provided by the platform. So if your iPhone or OS is old, you won't be able to install the updated version of WhatsApp, and soon your WhatsApp won't work at all.

These iPhones to stop getting support from WhatsApp in January 2022:

Apple iPhone SE - (16GB, 32GB, and 64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S - (32GB and 64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus - (16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB)

Apple iPhone 6S - (128 GB) A

Apple iPhone 6s - (16 GB)

How can you save your phone from losing WhatsApp support?

WhatsApp users with old OS phones should update their OS to the latest WhatsApp and phone system OS.



