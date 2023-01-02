WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones; find list

WhatsApp releases new features and updates monthly to improve user interface and privacy and keep up with the latest operating system technologies. Android and iOS smartphones frequently get new system updates and bug fixes to accommodate newer OS versions on Android, iOS and even desktop versions. With new updates for newer operating systems, WhatsApp also removes support for older or outdated operating systems so that you can focus solely on new technologies. By the end of 2022, the Meta-owned platform announced that it would stop releasing new updates for more than 49 smartphones, including Android and iOS devices.



So, after December 31, WhatsApp no longer supports outdated operating systems. Many users still using an older operating system will not be able to update WhatsApp with new updates, and eventually the app will stop working on their smartphones. But most people don't need to worry because it is for old operating systems and phones.

"To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp", quotes WhatsApp in his blog.

WhatsApp has ended support for around 49 smartphones across all brands. The list includes some smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, etc.

List of iPhones that will not support WhatsApp

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

List of Android phones that will not support WhatsApp

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 I

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

So if you are using one of these smartphones, you will no longer receive WhatsApp updates, including new features and security updates from WhatsApp. Eventually, the platform will stop working on your device as downloading updates is important to get security, bug fixes and feature updates.

Notably, most of the phones on the list are already old models, and few people use them now. However, if you still have one of these phones, it's time to get a new one. Like not just WhatsApp, many other apps also stop supporting outdated operating systems, and without new security updates, your smartphone becomes vulnerable to cybersecurity threats.