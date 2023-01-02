WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones; find list
WhatsApp has ended its support for 49 smartphones, including select iPhones. Users will not receive future app updates and will soon be unable to use the instant messaging app on their smartphones.
WhatsApp releases new features and updates monthly to improve user interface and privacy and keep up with the latest operating system technologies. Android and iOS smartphones frequently get new system updates and bug fixes to accommodate newer OS versions on Android, iOS and even desktop versions. With new updates for newer operating systems, WhatsApp also removes support for older or outdated operating systems so that you can focus solely on new technologies. By the end of 2022, the Meta-owned platform announced that it would stop releasing new updates for more than 49 smartphones, including Android and iOS devices.
So, after December 31, WhatsApp no longer supports outdated operating systems. Many users still using an older operating system will not be able to update WhatsApp with new updates, and eventually the app will stop working on their smartphones. But most people don't need to worry because it is for old operating systems and phones.
"To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp", quotes WhatsApp in his blog.
WhatsApp has ended support for around 49 smartphones across all brands. The list includes some smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, etc.
List of iPhones that will not support WhatsApp
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
List of Android phones that will not support WhatsApp
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 I
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
So if you are using one of these smartphones, you will no longer receive WhatsApp updates, including new features and security updates from WhatsApp. Eventually, the platform will stop working on your device as downloading updates is important to get security, bug fixes and feature updates.
Notably, most of the phones on the list are already old models, and few people use them now. However, if you still have one of these phones, it's time to get a new one. Like not just WhatsApp, many other apps also stop supporting outdated operating systems, and without new security updates, your smartphone becomes vulnerable to cybersecurity threats.