WhatsApp Update 2022: WhatsApp to Show Profile Photo in Notifications

The instant messaging application WhatsApp is launching the first feature of the year that shows profile photos in the toast notification. As of now, the new WhatsApp feature is available only for Apple iOS beta testers and not for everyone. It will be implemented for everyone, once the bugs if any, are removed. The new WhatsApp profile photo in the notifications feature will allow users to view the sender's profile photos in system notifications.



WhatsApp profile picture display in system notifications



WhatsApp development tracker WaBetaInfo has shared the information in their new blog post. The portal has even shared a screenshot of it. According to information shared by the portal, the new WhatsApp addition supports profile photos in notifications when you receive new messages from groups or chats. However, this feature has been released to some beta testers only on iOS 15 for now as it uses the APIs from iOS 15.

WhatsApp plans to activate this feature for more accounts soon. However, since the feature is being tested, the app may experience some issues adding profile photos to specific notifications.

Apart from this, Meta's proprietary messaging app is likely to introduce a lot more features to give users a better experience. From adding message reactions with emojis, communities, transcribing voice memos, the added power of the group manager to a new time limit for deleting messages for everyone and in groups, is coming this year.



The platform is constantly updated and new features will make it more convenient for users. For example, you will likely integrate emoji reactions into the messages feature on WhatsApp. This new feature will enable users to react to messages like Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Users would not need to type something to reply to a message. However, the use of emojis or stickers as group chat photos will also be added in 2022. With the launch of these features, users can customize a group's profile picture with stickers or emojis. It is speculated that it will arrive earlier than expected.



Not only these, but the WhatsApp beta will also have in-app ads due to the switch from Facebook to Meta. The basic idea of ​​this feature is to monetize through this app.