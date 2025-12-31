Fog disrupts Delhi airport ops; 118 flights cancelled

New Delhi: At least 118 flights were cancelled, 16 flights diverted and 130 services delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday as dense fog disrupted operations.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flights daily.

An official said 60 arrivals and 58 departures were cancelled while 16 flights were diverted at the airport.

Information from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that 130 flights were delayed on Tuesday morning at the airport and the average delay time for departures was around 28 minutes.

In a post on X in the morning, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said all flight operations continue as normal and flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.

CAT III compliance allows pilots to operate flights in low visibility conditions.

Dense fog blanketed Delhi early Tuesday, causing visibility to drop sharply in several areas, even as the air quality improved marginally to the ‘very poor’ category at 388.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city till 9 am in view of the fog.

According to the weather office, visibility at Safdarjung stood at 100 metres at 7.30 am, which improved to 200 metres by 8.30 am.

At Palam, moderate fog was observed with visibility registered around 300 metres at 8.30 am, it added.