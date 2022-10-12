WhatsApp Update: A new app sidebar to access status updates, settings, and profile

WhatsApp, the instant messaging application owned by Meta Platforms, continues to provide new features to improve the user experience. The popular app is working on a new feature for Windows Beta that will allow users to send status responses and an app sidebar. WhatsApp development tracker Wabetainfo has reported the new development. The report says that WhatsApp is rolling out this feature to the latest 2.2240.1.0 update, which was already pushed to some beta testers last week. However, users still won't be able to create a new status update.



The report says, "WhatsApp is bringing this feature to the most recent 2.2240.1.0 update that was released last week to some beta testers." It further says, "this isn't the only new feature available in the newest update. In fact, a lot of users noticed that a new app sidebar showed up after installing the update from the Microsoft Store, and it is very similar to the one we see in the Mac Catalyst app." With this new app sidebar, users will be able to access status updates, settings, and their profile.



WaBetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature showing the same thing. The screenshot was taken from WhatsApp Windows beta, but the feature is expected to roll out to WhatsApp Windows beta.



Last month, WhatsApp also released two important features for the beta version of WhatsApp for Windows: the ability to react to messages using any emoji, which is already available on WhatsApp for Android, iOS and desktop and the other is to see the updates of State.



Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently rolled out admin removal and status updates within the chat list for more beta testers. This will allow users to see status updates within the chat list.



WhatsApp also plans to bring iMessage-like profile photos inside group chats. Once the feature is released to beta testers, profile photos of other group participants will appear alongside all incoming messages within the group chat.