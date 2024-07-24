WhatsApp Update: Meta AI Expands to Hindi and More; 'Imagine Me' Feature Coming Soon

Meta has recently broadened its language capabilities for Meta AI, making it more accessible across its suite of applications, including WhatsApp. This expansion includes the addition of seven new languages, marking Meta's first significant push into Latin America. The move underscores Meta's commitment to breaking down language barriers and enhancing the user experience globally.



In a recent blog post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta AI is now available in 22 countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon. This expansion not only introduces Meta AI to new regions but also broadens its language support, making the AI assistant accessible to a wider and more diverse audience. Users can now interact with Meta AI in French, German, Hindi, Hindi-Romanized Script, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish, with plans to support even more languages in the future.

Additionally, Meta AI will soon be available on the Quest platform in the United States and Canada. However, despite the broad language support, it appears that the chatbot is not yet available to users in the European region, suggesting that there may be phased rollouts or regional restrictions in place.

Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' Feature in Beta

A notable upcoming feature is "Imagine Me," currently in beta in the United States. This innovative feature allows users to generate images based on their likeness. By simply typing "Imagine me" followed by a description, users can see a personalized image of themselves in various outfits and settings. This feature aims to bring creative and imaginative prompts to visual life, making it easier for users to visualize different scenarios.

Mark Zuckerberg himself showcased this feature on Instagram, sharing avatars and captioning them with "Messing with new Meta AI features." This playful engagement highlights the potential of the "Imagine Me" feature to not only entertain but also to serve practical purposes, such as visualizing fashion choices or setting ideas.

Mark Zuckerberg shares his avatars on Instagram as well. He captioned, "Messing with new Meta AI features."





Photo Editing with Meta AI



Meta AI also introduces a new image editing capability. Users can modify photos by providing simple text prompts, enabling them to add or remove elements, adjust colours, and change compositions effortlessly. Initially available in English, this feature is set to expand to other languages, as noted in an official WhatsApp blog post. This expansion aims to make the feature accessible to a broader audience, enhancing the utility of Meta AI across different linguistic and cultural contexts.

Meta's recent updates reflect its ongoing efforts to make its AI tools more versatile and user-friendly. By expanding language support and introducing creative features like "Imagine Me," Meta AI is poised to become an even more integral part of users' digital lives. Whether for practical applications or creative exploration, these enhancements demonstrate Meta's commitment to innovation and user engagement.